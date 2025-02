Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Indo-US Relations Amidst Global Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from February 12 to 13, where he will hold discussions with President Donald Trump, announced Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday.

This trip comes after an invitation from Trump, amid ongoing scrutiny of Modi's administration for its handling of immigrants deported by Washington as part of Trump's immigration policies. Before arriving in Washington, Modi will stop in France from February 10 to 12, Misri noted.

On January 27, Trump and Modi had a conversation that addressed immigration issues and emphasized the need for India to increase its purchase of American-made security technologies and establish equitable bilateral trade relations. The upcoming meeting reflects their commitment to further strengthening this crucial partnership.

