Diplomatic Dispute: Seattle Consulate's Visa Denial Sparks Controversy

The Consulate General of India in Seattle faced a tense situation when several individuals, including Kshama Sawant, a former Seattle City Council member, entered the consulate without authorization. The group was reacting to the alleged denial of a visa to Sawant for political reasons and engaged in aggressive conduct.

Sawant claims that her visa was rejected because she is on a 'reject list,' a result of her past political actions, including a resolution condemning India's Citizenship Amendment Act. Her husband's emergency visa was granted to visit Sawant's ailing mother; however, Sawant's application faced repeated denial.

The consulate, citing law and order concerns, summoned local authorities. Sawant and her associated group, Workers Strike Back, labeled the denial as 'political retaliation.' The visa controversy has spotlighted tensions between political advocacy and diplomatic protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)