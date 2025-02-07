Modi's Diplomatic Dash: France and US Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant diplomatic visit to the United States starting February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday. During this two-day working trip, Modi is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump, aiming to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of this visit during a press conference, suggesting that it would further enhance the existing ties between the two countries. The discussions between Modi and Trump are expected to cover a range of issues important to both nations.

Before heading to the US, Modi will visit France from February 10 to 12. In France, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, he will visit the Cadarache site, home to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, marking India's contribution as a partner nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)