Modi's Diplomatic Dash: France and US Visits

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a diplomatic visit to the US on February 12, where he will engage with President Donald Trump. Prior to the US visit, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit in France with President Emmanuel Macron, and tour the Cadarache reactor site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant diplomatic visit to the United States starting February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday. During this two-day working trip, Modi is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump, aiming to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of this visit during a press conference, suggesting that it would further enhance the existing ties between the two countries. The discussions between Modi and Trump are expected to cover a range of issues important to both nations.

Before heading to the US, Modi will visit France from February 10 to 12. In France, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, he will visit the Cadarache site, home to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, marking India's contribution as a partner nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

