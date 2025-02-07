Manipur Congress Seeks Change with No-Confidence Motion

In a significant political maneuver, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra declared on Friday the party's intention to move a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh administration.

Taking to social media platform X, Meghachandra emphatically stated, 'Brahmastra Missile will surely hit one of the Double Engine! Congress party set to move No Confidence Motion anytime soon.'

Despite the announcement, Meghachandra remained tight-lipped about additional specifics concerning the motion. The Congress, leading a small contingent of five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, hopes to collaborate with other opposition members such as the National People's Party, which holds seven seats, to challenge the BJP's dominance supported by its coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)