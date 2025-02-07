Left Menu

Manipur Congress Seeks Change with No-Confidence Motion

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra announced plans for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government. The Congress party, with support from other opposition members, aims to challenge the current ruling party in the state assembly. However, Meghachandra withheld additional details regarding the motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:57 IST
Manipur Congress Seeks Change with No-Confidence Motion
Keisham Meghachandra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra declared on Friday the party's intention to move a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh administration.

Taking to social media platform X, Meghachandra emphatically stated, 'Brahmastra Missile will surely hit one of the Double Engine! Congress party set to move No Confidence Motion anytime soon.'

Despite the announcement, Meghachandra remained tight-lipped about additional specifics concerning the motion. The Congress, leading a small contingent of five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, hopes to collaborate with other opposition members such as the National People's Party, which holds seven seats, to challenge the BJP's dominance supported by its coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025