Left Menu

Polish Prime Minister Urges EU to Slash Energy Prices

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the necessity for the European Union to implement measures to reduce energy prices. During a news conference, he outlined that during Warsaw's presidency of the EU Council, priority would be given to decisions ensuring decreased energy costs across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gdansk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST
Polish Prime Minister Urges EU to Slash Energy Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a strong statement on Friday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for the European Union to take definitive steps to reduce energy prices. Speaking at a news conference, Tusk stressed that no decisions should be made that could risk increasing costs further.

The Prime Minister outlined that under Warsaw's six-month presidency of the EU Council, one of the primary focuses would be implementing strategies to lower energy expenses.

He urged the EU to prioritize measures that result in decreased energy prices, as rising costs have significant implications for economies and citizens across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025