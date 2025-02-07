Polish Prime Minister Urges EU to Slash Energy Prices

In a strong statement on Friday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for the European Union to take definitive steps to reduce energy prices. Speaking at a news conference, Tusk stressed that no decisions should be made that could risk increasing costs further.

The Prime Minister outlined that under Warsaw's six-month presidency of the EU Council, one of the primary focuses would be implementing strategies to lower energy expenses.

He urged the EU to prioritize measures that result in decreased energy prices, as rising costs have significant implications for economies and citizens across Europe.

