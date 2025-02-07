Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Heat Over US Remarks

A Varanasi court has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making inflammatory statements in the US. The hearing is set for February 25, and both the Uttar Pradesh government and Gandhi are expected to respond. This follows an earlier dismissal of a similar case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:45 IST
A Varanasi district court has taken legal action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, following a plea demanding a case be registered over his allegedly incendiary remarks made during a visit to the United States. The remarks purportedly suggested that Sikhs in India face insecurity and deprivation of religious rights.

District Judge Sanjeev Pandey scheduled the hearing for February 25, issuing notices to both the Uttar Pradesh government and Gandhi. The plea, filed by Nageshwar Mishra, a former village head, raises concerns over comments that received support from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, suggesting a conspiracy to provoke civil unrest.

This follows a similar plea that was dismissed by a lower court in November. Unsatisfied with that outcome, Mishra has escalated the matter to the district court, seeking judicial intervention and a case against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

