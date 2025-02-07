Delhi Decider: AAP's Fourth Term Fight
The Delhi assembly poll results will determine if AAP secures a fourth term or BJP returns to power after 26 years. Amid high political drama and ACB probe, exit polls suggest a BJP edge. Both parties face off, with Congress aiming for a comeback after past defeats.
As Delhi eagerly awaits the assembly poll results on Saturday, political tensions are at an all-time high. This crucial vote count will reveal whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) achieves a fourth consecutive victory, or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ends their 26-year wait for power in the capital.
The day before results, the political scene heated up outside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Anti-Corruption Branch officials sought evidence after BJP was accused of attempting to poach AAP candidates, prompting Lt Governor VK Saxena to order a probe.
With substantial security measures in place, the Election Commission reports a strong voter turnout of 60.54%. As exit polls show BJP leading, all eyes are on whether AAP can defy predictions and retain control, amidst hopes for a Congress resurgence.
