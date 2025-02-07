Elon Musk's X Faces Algorithmic Distortion Probe

Paris prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, amid allegations of algorithmic distortions. The inquiry comes after Eric Bothorel, a centrist MP, highlighted concerns over biased algorithms that might skew the function of automated data systems.

The prosecutors, alongside specialized cybercrime unit assistants, are currently undertaking preliminary technical checks to assess the allegations. The investigation aims to uncover whether these algorithms have indeed impacted data processing.

Eric Bothorel formally reported the issue on January 12, urging the cyber J3 prosecutor's office to examine the matter, which has now led to the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)