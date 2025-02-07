Left Menu

Canada Faces Long-Term Political Challenges Amidst Tariff Threats

Canada is preparing for potentially enduring political challenges with the U.S., even if the immediate threat of tariffs is avoided. Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of diversifying trade and boosting the economy, as well as addressing internal and external issues to strengthen Canada's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada might face long-term political challenges with the United States, warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, even if President Donald Trump's tariff threats are averted.

Trump announced a 30-day delay in imposing tariffs on Canadian exports, contingent on Canada cracking down on border crime and the smuggling of fentanyl. Public data indicates only 0.2% of the drug seized in the U.S. comes from the Canadian border.

Trudeau told business and labor leaders that Canada would respond in kind if tariffs were imposed, but the ultimate goal would be rapid removal of such measures.

Trump has hinted Canada would fare better as the 51st U.S. state, while a senior adviser accused Canada of permitting small shipments of duty-free drugs and having significant visa and security issues.

Trudeau, noting that Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S., stressed internal provincial trade barriers are hindering growth. Amidst tensions, Canadians began boycotting American products, yet Trudeau lauded the public's preference for Canadian goods and vacations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

