Netanyahu Extends Red Carpet to House Speaker Mike Johnson
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to visit Israel this year, extending a warm invitation to Jerusalem and promising a grand welcome. The invitation was made during their meeting at the U.S. Capitol.
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an official invitation to the newly elected U.S. House Speaker, Mike Johnson, to visit Israel before the year's end. The invite comes as part of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.
During their meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Netanyahu expressed his eagerness for Johnson to visit Jerusalem. 'You're invited to Israel this year in Jerusalem. I know you're busy but find space to do that. You'll be welcomed with a red carpet,' Netanyahu stated.
While Johnson's official response to the invitation has not been disclosed, the call underscores the continued collaboration and communication between the U.S. legislative body and the Israeli government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
