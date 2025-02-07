Left Menu

Netanyahu Extends Red Carpet to House Speaker Mike Johnson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to visit Israel this year, extending a warm invitation to Jerusalem and promising a grand welcome. The invitation was made during their meeting at the U.S. Capitol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:25 IST
Netanyahu Extends Red Carpet to House Speaker Mike Johnson
invitation
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an official invitation to the newly elected U.S. House Speaker, Mike Johnson, to visit Israel before the year's end. The invite comes as part of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During their meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Netanyahu expressed his eagerness for Johnson to visit Jerusalem. 'You're invited to Israel this year in Jerusalem. I know you're busy but find space to do that. You'll be welcomed with a red carpet,' Netanyahu stated.

While Johnson's official response to the invitation has not been disclosed, the call underscores the continued collaboration and communication between the U.S. legislative body and the Israeli government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025