Congress Challenges BJP Over China's 'Red Carpet' Treatment

The Congress party has launched a direct attack on the ruling BJP following a visit by a Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation to the BJP's headquarters. This move, says the Congress, highlights BJP's hypocrisy in its diplomatic relations with China, especially amidst ongoing issues at the border.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, has demanded full transparency and accountability from the government on its policies concerning China. He has specifically asked for public disclosure of the agendas, outcomes, and minutes of past meetings between CPC and BJP/RSS representatives.

The BJP, which hosted the CPC delegation led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, discussed intensifying inter-party communications. However, the Congress argues that such interactions warrant scrutiny and clarity, particularly concerning China's territorial ambitions and trade policies that challenge India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)