Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Telangana's Caste Survey Findings

The BJP, led by G Kishan Reddy in Telangana, opposed the inclusion of Muslims in the backward classes in a recent caste survey conducted by the Congress government. The survey, defended by state minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, detailed Telangana's population demographics, including backward classes and Muslim minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds Telangana's Caste Survey Findings
  • Country:
  • India

The recent caste survey carried out by the Congress government in Telangana has sparked controversy, with the BJP firmly opposing the inclusion of Muslims in the backward classes category. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the survey, arguing that it 'hurts' the interests of existing backward classes.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy defended the survey. According to him, the extensive process, involving over one lakh personnel, was completed over 50 days. The survey aimed to fulfill an election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, covering more than demographic data.

The survey reveals that backward classes, excluding Muslim minorities, make up the largest segment of Telangana's population. Other classifications include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward categories among Muslims. Rama Rao of BRS also engaged with BC leaders to strategize on protests for the unfulfilled election promises involving BC welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025