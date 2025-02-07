Controversy Surrounds Telangana's Caste Survey Findings

The recent caste survey carried out by the Congress government in Telangana has sparked controversy, with the BJP firmly opposing the inclusion of Muslims in the backward classes category. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the survey, arguing that it 'hurts' the interests of existing backward classes.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy defended the survey. According to him, the extensive process, involving over one lakh personnel, was completed over 50 days. The survey aimed to fulfill an election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, covering more than demographic data.

The survey reveals that backward classes, excluding Muslim minorities, make up the largest segment of Telangana's population. Other classifications include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward categories among Muslims. Rama Rao of BRS also engaged with BC leaders to strategize on protests for the unfulfilled election promises involving BC welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)