Shiv Sena Counters Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Allegations
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims about Maharashtra's voter list discrepancies, suggesting he doesn't understand electoral outcomes. She predicted similar results for Delhi's assembly elections. BJP launched a campaign to register new voters, amidst Rahul's concerns regarding voter registration figures exceeding adult population numbers.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp retort to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning voter list anomalies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC questioned his grasp of election results, asserting that the people's mandate determines the outcome.
She suggested Rahul Gandhi contemplate the baseless nature of his allegations against the Election Commission. Drawing parallels with past elections, Shaina NC projected similar outcomes for the Delhi polls.
BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik highlighted efforts to register new voters, critiquing Rahul Gandhi for alleged election loss woes. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's CM dismissed Gandhi's claims while BJP prepares for electoral challenges amid voter roll discrepancies raised by Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Samajwadi Party Over Mahakumbh Cabinet Meeting
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Delhi CM Atishi of Corruption
Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation
BJP's Chandrasekhar Brands Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption'
Delhi Election Spotlight: Alka Lamba Takes on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with Strong Criticism