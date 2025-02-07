Shiv Sena Counters Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Allegations

In a sharp retort to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning voter list anomalies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC questioned his grasp of election results, asserting that the people's mandate determines the outcome.

She suggested Rahul Gandhi contemplate the baseless nature of his allegations against the Election Commission. Drawing parallels with past elections, Shaina NC projected similar outcomes for the Delhi polls.

BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik highlighted efforts to register new voters, critiquing Rahul Gandhi for alleged election loss woes. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's CM dismissed Gandhi's claims while BJP prepares for electoral challenges amid voter roll discrepancies raised by Gandhi.

