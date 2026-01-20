Left Menu

BJP's Financial Power Surge: A Deep Dive into the 2024-25 Political Treasury

The ruling BJP amassed nearly Rs 10,000 crore in cash and deposits, as revealed in its audit report. The report noted a doubling of election expenses in 2024-25. Nitin Nabin inherits this sizable fund as the new BJP president, during a year of increased voluntary contributions and substantial fixed deposits.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently holding cash and deposits amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore, according to the party's recent annual audit report submitted to the Election Commission.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, when the BJP seized political control in Delhi and Odisha, its election-related expenses surged to Rs 3,335.36 crore, nearly double from the previous year's Rs 1,754.06 crore.

Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed BJP president, now inherits a party fund that saw a net cash increase of Rs 2,882.32 crore during this period, bolstered by Rs 6,125 crore in voluntary contributions.

