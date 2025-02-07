ACLU Challenges U.S. Government Over Migrant Detentions at Guantanamo

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is challenging the Trump administration over the detention of migrants at Guantanamo Bay. In a Friday statement, the ACLU demanded transparency and access to the individuals taken to the facility via U.S. military planes.

Alongside 14 other advocacy organizations, the ACLU sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The coalition calls for unhindered access to nearly two dozen migrants, emphasizing their rights to communicate freely and receive legal assistance. They argue that the detentions may contravene U.S. and international laws.

Details about those detained remain sparse. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the first cohort consists of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sparking debate over their treatment and legal rights. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin criticized the ACLU, defending the government's actions as necessary for U.S. citizen safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)