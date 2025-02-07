Left Menu

Hegseth's U-Turn: Rethinking Diversity at the Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has critiqued the emphasis on diversity within the military while advocating for renewed accountability over past military actions, including the war in Afghanistan. He proposed reestablishing American strength globally and promised policy changes to improve governmental transparency and military performance audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:57 IST
In a bold address at the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the traditional celebration of military diversity, promising a shift towards stronger NATO alliances and accountability over the Afghan war.

Hegseth, a former veteran and media personality, swiftly dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the Pentagon, branding them divisive.

As part of his agenda, he emphasized a shared purpose over identity divisions and highlighted global events undermining American power, vowing to restore the nation's global influence.

