Hegseth's U-Turn: Rethinking Diversity at the Pentagon

In a bold address at the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the traditional celebration of military diversity, promising a shift towards stronger NATO alliances and accountability over the Afghan war.

Hegseth, a former veteran and media personality, swiftly dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the Pentagon, branding them divisive.

As part of his agenda, he emphasized a shared purpose over identity divisions and highlighted global events undermining American power, vowing to restore the nation's global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)