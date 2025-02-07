Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Election Strategy Shortcomings

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticized Rahul Gandhi for not taking elections seriously, accusing him of focusing on statements rather than ground action. CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Gandhi’s allegations about inflated Maharashtra electoral rolls as diversion tactics before impending Delhi election results, urging Gandhi to introspect for Congress revival.

Updated: 07-02-2025 23:06 IST
In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of neglecting election campaigns. Speaking to ANI, Sehrawat labeled Gandhi as a leader driven by press interactions instead of meaningful on-ground activities.

Sehrawat remarked, "Rahul Gandhi does not take elections seriously. Even the Congress members might feel he's more about press statements than groundwork." Her comments came as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Gandhi's claims of voter roll discrepancies, suggesting it was a ploy to deflect attention from an unfavorable Delhi election outcome.

Gandhi, accompanied by allies Supriya Sule and Sanjay Raut, alleged a questionable increase in Maharashtra's electoral rolls. Fadnavis countered by affirming the Election Commission's response to concerns, accusing Gandhi of narrative-shifting tactics ahead of the February 8 election results. Fadnavis insisted that Gandhi introspect beyond "lies" to rejuvenate the Congress.

