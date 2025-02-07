In a candid interview with Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shed light on his strategic vision for the nation's future. Central among his themes was the critical need to thwart Russian advancements on Ukraine's rich mineral reserves, a move he fears involves alliances with nations like North Korea and Iran.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of maintaining strong alliances, noting, "This is very rich land. This does not mean that we are giving it away to anyone, even to strategic partners." He underlined the necessity of developing partnerships that not only bolster economic growth but also enhance Western security against external threats.

The Ukrainian leader also introduced plans to host U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies, positioning Ukraine as a vital energy hub for Europe. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of U.S. involvement, both in the energy sector and in aiding with the country's reconstruction, viewing American partnership as a cornerstone for peace and prosperity.

