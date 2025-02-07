Left Menu

Zelenskiy Discusses Strategic Alliances and Defense Readiness

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy detailed in a Reuters interview the need to protect Ukraine's mineral-rich regions and invited strategic international partnerships. He also highlighted initiatives to expand Ukraine's military and proposed storing U.S. liquefied natural gas in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of security collaboration with the West.

Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:41 IST
  • Ukraine

In a candid interview with Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy articulated key elements of Ukraine's strategy to safeguard its mineral-rich territories against Russian advances. He stressed the importance of international alliances, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to form partnerships with countries like North Korea and Iran to exploit resources.

Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's openness to joint investment opportunities, particularly with the United States, in sectors such as liquefied natural gas. He underscored the strategic importance of such collaborations for the security of both Ukraine and Europe, signaling a willingness to serve as a hub for U.S. LNG supplies to the continent.

Further discussing defense strategies, Zelenskiy revealed plans to enlarge Ukraine's military by offering specific contracts to young volunteers. He also indicated the necessity of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to secure economic and security assurances, particularly before any discussions with Russian leaders unfold.

