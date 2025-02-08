Left Menu

BJP's Paswan Takes Decisive Lead in Milkipur Bypoll

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan leads by 22,152 votes over SP's Ajit Prasad in the Milkipur assembly bypoll. The election was triggered by Awadhesh Prasad's vacated seat, with BJP aiming to reclaim losses from previous polls in Ayodhya. SP remains hopeful, alleging irregularities.

In the Milkipur assembly bypoll, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has taken a substantial lead, surpassing his Samajwadi Party (SP) opponent, Ajit Prasad, by 22,152 votes, as per the Election Commission's data.

The vacancy arose after Awadhesh Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha necessitated a bypoll. As results tally, Paswan received 41,752 votes, while Prasad garnered 19,600.

The BJP, eager to overturn its 2022 setback in Ayodhya district, views this election as a precursor for the 2024 national polls. Meanwhile, SP accuses the ruling party of electoral malpractices, claiming written complaints to the Election Commission went unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

