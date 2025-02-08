Left Menu

Kejriwal Faces Setback in New Delhi Constituency

Arvind Kejriwal trailed Parvesh Verma by 1,170 votes in the New Delhi constituency, according to the Election Commission. The trends indicated BJP leading in 45 out of 70 assembly seats. Despite AAP's decade-long dominance, the BJP appeared strong, and the Congress faced its third consecutive defeat.

Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, found himself trailing by 1,170 votes behind BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency, according to Election Commission data. His vote count stood at 18,097, while Verma had accumulated 19,267 votes by the conclusion of the eighth counting round.

The current trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. This marks a significant challenge for AAP, which has held sway in the city's politics for over a decade, while the BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a comeback, seemed headed for its third consecutive electoral washout. Voter turnout for the February 5 elections in Delhi was recorded at 60.54 percent out of the 1.55 crore eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

