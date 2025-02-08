Left Menu

Delhi Elections: BJP Claims Early Lead Amid INDIA Bloc Tensions

As early trends of the Delhi Assembly elections show the BJP crossing the majority mark, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra admits she hasn’t reviewed the results yet. The INDIA bloc faces internal criticism as Omar Abdullah, a National Conference leader, mocks allies Congress and AAP for contesting separately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:47 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the initial trends of the Delhi Assembly elections reveal the BJP crossing the majority threshold, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived at Kannur Airport on Saturday morning, admitted she has not yet reviewed the results. Responding to media queries about the projected results, Vadra stated, "I don't know, I haven't checked the results yet." Meanwhile, early indications show the BJP leading in numerous constituencies.

The BJP, aiming for a triumph in Delhi after more than two decades, has already surpassed the majority mark according to the Election Commission's data. With Delhi polling concluding on February 5 and a 60.54% voter turnout, the party looks poised to dominate all 70 constituencies, contrasting starkly with the Congress's eight-seat victory in the previous 2013 assembly elections.

In parallel, counting continues in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode by-elections. National Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, part of the INDIA bloc, took a jibe at allies Congress and AAP for contesting separately, sharing a meme on social media that humorously juxtaposed the perceived disunity. As BJP takes leading strides, Abdullah's remarks spotlight the brewing tension within the INDIA coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

