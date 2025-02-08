Left Menu

Delhi Election Showdown: BJP Predicted to Take the Lead Amid Tough Competition

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed strong optimism about BJP's lead in the Delhi elections, while dismissing Congress's concerns over EVMs. As per the latest ECI update, BJP is ahead with 45 seats. The AAP remains optimistic despite exit polls favoring BJP's return to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:49 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident assertion, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday emphasized the BJP's leading position in the ongoing Delhi elections. He stated that the party is not merely showing ahead in trends but is firmly positioned to maintain its lead in the results.

Manjhi critiqued the Congress party's persistent grievances about the integrity of electronic voting machines and voter lists, suggesting that such allegations have been a consistent posture for Congress.

As of 11:38 am, the Election Commission of India reported that the BJP holds a lead in 45 constituencies while the AAP trails with 25. The contest is heated in key areas like New Delhi, where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal faces rivals from Congress and BJP.

The high-stakes contest in Kalkaji sees Delhi Chief Minister Atishi taking on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba. Despite exit polls indicating BJP's edge, AAP leaders dismiss the projections, expressing confidence in their potential victory.

Aiming for a third term, AAP faces a robust BJP challenge after the latter's two-decade-long absence from power in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress strives to overcome a decade of setbacks.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading BJP's campaign efforts, accusations have been levied against AAP regarding corruption and infrastructure issues. Congress has also launched sharp criticisms of AAP's governance during their rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

