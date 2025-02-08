Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP Takes Lead; AAP and Congress Struggle
As vote counting unfolds in the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri leads in Kalkaji against AAP's Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba, who trails significantly. Congress aims to play a kingmaker role, despite projections of a weak performance. BJP credits its lead to a desire for development.
The Delhi Assembly polls witnessed the BJP taking an early lead, with candidate Ramesh Bidhuri outpacing rivals in the Kalkaji constituency. BJP's dominance was evident Saturday morning as Bidhuri held a commanding lead over AAP's Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba, who lagged with over 23,000 fewer votes.
Congress leader Alka Lamba, despite trailing, remarked that the people of Delhi would not forgive those who had harmed the city. However, in a show of confidence, Congress' Vishesh Tokas insisted the party would emerge as a pivotal player in forming the government, even as early trends showed Congress yet to secure a seat.
BJP's momentum was visible in 46 out of 70 constituencies, with Bidhuri attributing their lead to voter dissatisfaction with AAP's governance. He criticized Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's leader, for unfulfilled promises, suggesting a shift in voter sentiment towards development-driven leadership. AAP, on the other hand, continued its bid for a third term amid a competitive political landscape.
