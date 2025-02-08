Delhi Set for New Development Era Under Modi's Leadership
The BJP's victory in Delhi polls marks a new era of development, ending an era of misgovernance under AAP. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, credit Prime Minister Modi's leadership, promising a transformed capital with improved infrastructure, governance, and transparency, reflecting the people's trust in Modi's vision.
The victory in the Delhi elections is seen as the dawn of a new developmental era by the BJP ushered in under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rejoicing at their return to power in the nation's capital after nearly three decades, BJP leaders attribute their success to Modi's effective leadership, which they say is crucial for a developed India.
With promises of an ideal capital city, free from corruption and inefficiencies, the BJP is focused on addressing key issues such as pollution, infrastructure, and governance, bolstered by citizen support for Modi's vision.
