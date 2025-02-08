Left Menu

BJP Clinches Delhi: Pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed happiness over BJP's success in the Delhi assembly elections. She emphasized the need for a government aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047. With BJP leading in 43 of 70 seats, Delhi is set for a transformative phase under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated the BJP's anticipated victory in the Delhi assembly elections, expressing confidence that the party will transform the national capital in line with India's Vision 2047.

Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the BJP is committed to establishing a government that prioritizes the needs of Delhi's citizens. Current election trends indicate the BJP's lead in 43 out of 70 seats, marking their first potential win in the capital in 26 years.

Sitharaman emphasized the importance of addressing fundamental infrastructure, healthcare, and educational needs in Delhi, aligning with the broader aspirations of Viksit Bharat. Thanking voters on social media, she praised the dedication of BJP officials and workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

