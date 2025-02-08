Political Turmoil in Delhi: Maliwal’s Criticism and BJP’s Resurgence
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticizes AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal amidst Delhi's election outcomes, citing the party's failures and abuses against women as pivotal factors in their loss. With BJP set to form the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails a renewed era of development and trust.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a spirited attack on the Aam Aadmi Party as it faces significant losses in Delhi's assembly elections. She accused the party, particularly its leader Arvind Kejriwal, of overlooking women's safety, referencing personal allegations against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
Maliwal, despite her fierce critiques, remains in the party and drew historical parallels to emphasize her point. "Like Ravan's downfall, Kejriwal's pride and ego have played pivotal roles in the party's defeat," she stated, pointing to infrastructural and environmental issues as further grievances against AAP.
Adding to the political landscape shift, Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated BJP's resurgence in Delhi elections. He signaled the end of "lies" and the start of development under BJP's governance, crediting Modi's vision for the win. As trends indicate BJP's significant lead, Shah promises a transformative era for the capital.
