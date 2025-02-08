Left Menu

Modi's Guarantee Wins Delhi: A Revolutionary Shift

Uttarakhand CM Dhami credits a 'double-engine government' for Delhi's development, as BJP returns to power. Home Minister Amit Shah marks it as a victory of truth over deceit, emphasizing the end of 'rule of lies' under AAP. The wave signifies a new era of governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:34 IST
Modi's Guarantee Wins Delhi: A Revolutionary Shift
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the citizens of Delhi have shown a decisive trust in what he calls 'Modi's guarantee', resulting in a significant political shift. Dhami noted that the displeasure among Delhi residents towards AAP's Arvind Kejriwal had been steadily increasing, with demands for change resonating throughout the city.

Further, CM Dhami expressed optimism about Delhi's future under the new administration, expecting comprehensive development and the realization of citizens' rights. In a statement to ANI, Dhami asserted, "People trust Modi because he fulfills his promises. The desire is for dual leadership at the state and central level to ensure consistent, progressive development." Congratulating Prime Minister Modi, Dhami acknowledged the success of the BJP-led 'double-engine government' in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah proclaimed the end of a 'rule of lies' in his address on X, emphasising a new chapter for transparency and progress in Delhi. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to keeping its promises while giving thanks to Delhiites for their support. Shah praised the local BJP workforce for their dedication, declaring the victory as testament to the electorate's rejection of misleading campaign tactics by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025