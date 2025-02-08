Modi's Guarantee Wins Delhi: A Revolutionary Shift

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the citizens of Delhi have shown a decisive trust in what he calls 'Modi's guarantee', resulting in a significant political shift. Dhami noted that the displeasure among Delhi residents towards AAP's Arvind Kejriwal had been steadily increasing, with demands for change resonating throughout the city.

Further, CM Dhami expressed optimism about Delhi's future under the new administration, expecting comprehensive development and the realization of citizens' rights. In a statement to ANI, Dhami asserted, "People trust Modi because he fulfills his promises. The desire is for dual leadership at the state and central level to ensure consistent, progressive development." Congratulating Prime Minister Modi, Dhami acknowledged the success of the BJP-led 'double-engine government' in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah proclaimed the end of a 'rule of lies' in his address on X, emphasising a new chapter for transparency and progress in Delhi. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to keeping its promises while giving thanks to Delhiites for their support. Shah praised the local BJP workforce for their dedication, declaring the victory as testament to the electorate's rejection of misleading campaign tactics by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)