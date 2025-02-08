Disunity in INDIA Block Paves Path for BJP in Delhi
The BJP's victory in Delhi has drawn criticism from CPI(M) and IUML leaders, who blame internal divisions within the INDIA block for the outcome. While CPI(M) leaders directly accused the Congress of insufficient support, IUML leaders emphasized the need for unity to resist the BJP successfully.
The BJP's resurgence in Delhi politics after a 26-year hiatus has stirred discontent among members of the INDIA block, with CPI(M) and IUML voicing grievances over disunity within the alliance.
CPI(M) leaders criticized Congress for not providing enough support, suggesting their lack of initiative enabled the BJP's electoral success.
IUML echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for unity within the alliance to prevent future electoral setbacks and protect the constitutional framework.
