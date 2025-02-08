Disunity in INDIA Block Paves Path for BJP in Delhi

The BJP's resurgence in Delhi politics after a 26-year hiatus has stirred discontent among members of the INDIA block, with CPI(M) and IUML voicing grievances over disunity within the alliance.

CPI(M) leaders criticized Congress for not providing enough support, suggesting their lack of initiative enabled the BJP's electoral success.

IUML echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for unity within the alliance to prevent future electoral setbacks and protect the constitutional framework.

