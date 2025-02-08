Modi Magic: BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi
The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections underscores the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. After 26 years, the BJP returned to power, winning 49 out of 70 seats, diminishing the AAP's leadership. Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged Modi and Shah's roles in the success.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stating that it marks a deep trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This triumph comes after a long 26-year hiatus from power in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'magic' was cited as a key influence in this electoral success, as expressed by many party leaders. Saha highlighted that the victory reflects the nation's growing confidence in the BJP's vision and governance.
The BJP clinched 49 out of the 70 seats, surpassing the required majority of 36 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party lagged behind, while the Congress failed to win any seats. Accusations of corruption against the AAP government were mentioned as a contributing factor to its downfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
