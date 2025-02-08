Left Menu

Atishi: Rising Through Adversity to Lead AAP

Atishi's political journey saw her defying odds as she assumed the Delhi Chief Minister position. Despite initial doubts and opposition, she retained her Kalkaji seat after a fierce election battle, bolstering her stance in AAP. Known for revamping Delhi's education, her leadership was pivotal during AAP's crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:08 IST
Atishi: Rising Through Adversity to Lead AAP
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

As Atishi took over as Delhi's Chief Minister last year, her office notably kept the previous occupant's chair empty, indicating her 'temporary' status. However, as AAP's major losses unfolded during the Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi emerged strong, ensuring her continued role in the predominantly BJP assembly.

Atishi's victory in Kalkaji against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri was a hard-earned one, marked by intense campaign exchanges. The controversy surrounding her name change to 'Singh' became a point of discourse, yet her emotional response to derogatory remarks seemed to garner voter sympathy, leading to her 3,521-vote win.

Her history of rising through party ranks, from advisor to education minister, and later as a key spokesperson, highlights her enduring influence. Atishi's leadership during the AAP's corruption-related challenges further solidified her reputation, culminating in her ascension as Delhi's youngest and third female chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025