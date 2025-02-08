Atishi: Rising Through Adversity to Lead AAP

As Atishi took over as Delhi's Chief Minister last year, her office notably kept the previous occupant's chair empty, indicating her 'temporary' status. However, as AAP's major losses unfolded during the Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi emerged strong, ensuring her continued role in the predominantly BJP assembly.

Atishi's victory in Kalkaji against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri was a hard-earned one, marked by intense campaign exchanges. The controversy surrounding her name change to 'Singh' became a point of discourse, yet her emotional response to derogatory remarks seemed to garner voter sympathy, leading to her 3,521-vote win.

Her history of rising through party ranks, from advisor to education minister, and later as a key spokesperson, highlights her enduring influence. Atishi's leadership during the AAP's corruption-related challenges further solidified her reputation, culminating in her ascension as Delhi's youngest and third female chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)