Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return: Delhi Welcomes Modi's Welfare Schemes

In a historic electoral win, the BJP ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in Delhi after 26 years, marking a significant victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes. Haryana CM Saini and Union Minister Khattar criticized AAP's Kejriwal for misgovernance and self-interest in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:14 IST
BJP's Triumphant Return: Delhi Welcomes Modi's Welfare Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landmark victory in Delhi, effectively removing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power after an extensive 26-year interval. This electoral triumph reaffirms public endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare initiatives, according to officials praising the victory.

Speaking in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that the people of Delhi have reposed faith in Modi's welfare agendas, ousting the AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, accused of failing to serve Delhi's citizens during his tenure. Saini criticized Kejriwal for misleading accusations while focusing on personal gains.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar echoed similar sentiments, attributing the BJP's victory to Delhi voters rejecting the misgovernance seen under Kejriwal's leadership. Commenting on the election outcome, Khattar lauded BJP leaders and workers for uprooting Kejriwal's influence while highlighting his 'misleading' political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025