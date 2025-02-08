BJP's Triumphant Return: Delhi Welcomes Modi's Welfare Schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landmark victory in Delhi, effectively removing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power after an extensive 26-year interval. This electoral triumph reaffirms public endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare initiatives, according to officials praising the victory.

Speaking in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that the people of Delhi have reposed faith in Modi's welfare agendas, ousting the AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, accused of failing to serve Delhi's citizens during his tenure. Saini criticized Kejriwal for misleading accusations while focusing on personal gains.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar echoed similar sentiments, attributing the BJP's victory to Delhi voters rejecting the misgovernance seen under Kejriwal's leadership. Commenting on the election outcome, Khattar lauded BJP leaders and workers for uprooting Kejriwal's influence while highlighting his 'misleading' political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)