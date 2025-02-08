BJP's Historic Win: Delhi Becomes 'AAP-da Free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections, marking the city's transition to being 'AAP-da free'. In a speech at the BJP headquarters following the party's commanding victory, Modi promised to reciprocate the citizens' faith with enhanced progress and development.

Taking a jibe at the rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Modi referred to it as an 'AAPda (tragedy)'. He assured the people of Delhi that the BJP would return their love twofold in the form of developmental strides.

Modi highlighted the sense of excitement over the victory and relief at the capital's liberation from the 'AAP-da'. Thanking the electorate for their trust in him, he acknowledged the historic nature of the victory, as BJP clinched 47 seats. Among the AAP's significant losses were notable leaders like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Modi lauded the clear mandate towards development, vision, and trust, declaring that ostentation, anarchy, arrogance, and the 'AAP-da' in Delhi had been soundly defeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)