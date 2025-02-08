Congress Vows to Restore J-K Statehood with Constitutional Guarantees
Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra affirmed the party's commitment to fighting for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood with constitutional safeguards. He emphasized the importance of advocating for the people's rights and mobilizing support at the grassroots level to ensure the central government keeps its promise.
Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra reiterated the party's determination to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood with constitutional guarantees. Karra emphasized the continuing struggle for the people's rights and restoring the dignity of J-K.
"We will not rest until the central government fulfills its promise," Karra stated during a meeting focused on party affairs. The meeting underscored the necessity of relentless advocacy for full statehood and constitutional protections.
In a call to action, Karra urged party members to actively disseminate party programs and policies, ensuring robust community engagement and maintaining close connections with the people.
