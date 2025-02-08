Congress Vows to Restore J-K Statehood with Constitutional Guarantees

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra reiterated the party's determination to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood with constitutional guarantees. Karra emphasized the continuing struggle for the people's rights and restoring the dignity of J-K.

"We will not rest until the central government fulfills its promise," Karra stated during a meeting focused on party affairs. The meeting underscored the necessity of relentless advocacy for full statehood and constitutional protections.

In a call to action, Karra urged party members to actively disseminate party programs and policies, ensuring robust community engagement and maintaining close connections with the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)