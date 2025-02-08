BJP's Triumph in Muslim-Dominated Areas Signals Shift Towards Developmental Politics
Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari praised the BJP's success in the Milkipur bypoll and improvements in Delhi areas with significant Muslim populations, attributing the wins to a shift toward development-focused politics among Muslim communities. The BJP's victory in the Mustafabad seat was highlighted by a split in votes among AAP, AIMIM, and Congress candidates.
BJP's victory in the Milkipur assembly bypoll and increased performance in Muslim-concentrated areas of Delhi have been a topic of discussion for Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari, who highlighted a growing trend towards developmental politics among Muslim communities.
The BJP won the Mustafabad seat in the Delhi Assembly polls, with Mohan Singh Bisht securing victory due to vote division among AAP, AIMIM, and Congress's Muslim candidates. Despite AAP winning most seats in the Muslim-infused regions, BJP's notable win spotlighted a potential shift in Muslim political alliances.
Ansari emphasized that past parties focusing solely on Muslim votes provided misguided leadership. However, he pointed out that BJP's consistent victories in Muslim-majority areas indicate a growing trust in Narendra Modi's development agenda, suggesting a broadening support base across religious lines.
