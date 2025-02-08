Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Executive Orders, Trade Wars, and Grand Visions

In the first three weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump aggressively issued executive orders to reshape government policies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk faced legal challenges over federal payment systems. Trump stirred international controversy with grand plans for Gaza, highlighting a mix of serious and half-humorous political approaches.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:45 IST
In his initial three weeks in office, President Donald Trump launched a flurry of executive orders aimed at significantly altering federal government operations. The orders, reminiscent of those issued by predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden, seek to dismantle many existing policies.

Among these directives, Trump controversially challenged international norms with proposed tariffs, provoking trade tensions with Canada, Mexico, and moving forward with penalties on imports from China. These moves follow his intention to address trade imbalances and other international concerns.

Additionally, Elon Musk's aggressive strategies came under scrutiny as his attempt to access federal payment systems faced legal stoppages. Notably, Trump's vision of transforming Gaza sparked global debate, further showcasing his administration's erratic yet impactful governance style.

