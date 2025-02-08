Left Menu

Fostering Unity: Modi Government's Focus on Northeast India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticized certain states for demanding central funds proportional to their tax contribution, terming it as 'petty thinking.' He highlighted the Modi government's 11-year focus on Northeast India, connecting it through infrastructure projects, and promoting unity and development across regions.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:49 IST
Fostering Unity: Modi Government's Focus on Northeast India
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal condemned the requests from certain states for central funds proportional to their tax contributions, labeling it as shortsighted. His remarks aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for nationwide prosperity through the development of Northeast and eastern states like Bihar and Jharkhand.

Speaking at the 'Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2025' organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Goyal emphasized the Modi government's decade-long focus on the region, comparing it to Arjuna's concentration in the Mahabharata.

Goyal criticized Maharashtra's past leadership for similar demands, stressing the current BJP-led government's commitment to Northeast India. Highlighting the 'Act East' policy, Goyal pointed to infrastructure projects and Modi's numerous visits to the region as evidence of this commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

