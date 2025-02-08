BJP's Triumphant Return: A Historic Victory in Delhi

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal declared a 'historic' victory in Delhi, attributing the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power after 27 years to widespread public discontent with the AAP government.

Samal alleged that Delhi suffered under the AAP's corrupt practices and stated that the election outcome demonstrated renewed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He noted that Delhi's development had stagnated.

BJP members celebrated the electoral success at their state headquarters, emphasizing plans to transform Delhi into a leading state over the next five years in line with progress seen in other BJP-governed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)