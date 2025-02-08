Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return: A Historic Victory in Delhi

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal announced the party's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, calling it a historic victory against the corrupt AAP government. He credited the win to widespread dissatisfaction with AAP and renewed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:49 IST
BJP's Triumphant Return: A Historic Victory in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal declared a 'historic' victory in Delhi, attributing the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power after 27 years to widespread public discontent with the AAP government.

Samal alleged that Delhi suffered under the AAP's corrupt practices and stated that the election outcome demonstrated renewed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He noted that Delhi's development had stagnated.

BJP members celebrated the electoral success at their state headquarters, emphasizing plans to transform Delhi into a leading state over the next five years in line with progress seen in other BJP-governed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025