BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed
The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections has been hailed as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. While the BJP celebrated, Congress criticized the AAP and highlighted internal tensions within the INDIA bloc. The result marked a significant win for BJP after 26 years.
The BJP, along with its NDA allies, celebrated a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, interpreting it as a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The party secured 48 out of 70 seats, surpassing its rivals within the national capital.
Conversely, Congress asserted that the result reflected voter disapproval towards AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, rather than a referendum on Modi's policies. The election surfaced internal conflicts in the opposition INDIA bloc, with figures like Omar Abdullah critiquing the disunity.
Union ministers, BJP-ruled states' chief ministers, and NDA affiliates credited Amit Shah's strategic acumen and Modi's visionary leadership for orchestrating the victory, projecting a new era of governance under BJP's stewardship in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
