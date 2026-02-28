Left Menu

BJD Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, announced Dr Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota as the party's candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Dr Hota, a renowned doctor and common candidate, is supported by all parties, aiming for cross-party collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, BJD president Naveen Patnaik unveiled the party's nominees on Saturday. Senior party leader Dr Santrupt Misra and acclaimed medical professional Dr Datteswar Hota will contend for seats in the upcoming elections.

Patnaik, after thorough consultations with party MLAs, announced their decision to field the two candidates. Dr Hota, a notable figure in Odisha's medical fraternity, served as the principal of SCB Medical College in Cuttack and became the first vice-chancellor of Odisha Health University.

The BJD chief also called upon cross-party support for Dr Hota, aiming to boost the common candidate's chances in the election. Confident in their prospects, Patnaik expressed optimism about the victory of both candidates in the polls.

