BJP's Resurgence: Dominance in Delhi's Diverse Demographics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged a remarkable comeback in Delhi, capturing power after a gap of over 26 years. The party strategically targeted various voter demographics, including Purvanchalis, Sikhs, Jats, and slum dwellers, to secure 48 seats in the 70-member assembly.

In an impressive display, the BJP captured nine out of 11 constituencies along the Haryana border, despite recent tensions with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over the Yamuna river issue. The saffron party also excelled in regions with significant Purvanchali populations, such as Laxmi Nagar and Karawal Nagar, securing 25 out of 35 targeted seats.

Among other demographics, the BJP saw success with 12 out of 13 seats in Haryanvi-dominated areas, four of the seven slum-dominated constituencies, and several others with high percentages of Jat and Sikh voters. The party's well-calculated approach helped them win 16 out of 22 seats along borders with Haryana and UP, reinforcing its stronghold on both state and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)