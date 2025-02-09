Delhi Election Triumph: A Testament to Modi's Leadership?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its NDA allies hailed a substantial victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, crediting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's strategies.

The opposition parties, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), faced significant setbacks, prompting debates about unity and strategic missteps. Internal discord within opposition ranks was evident as leaders like Omar Abdullah criticized their lack of cohesion.

Critics allege that the BJP's success was aided by financial muscle and electoral irregularities. However, BJP and its partners view the win as an endorsement of their development policies and governance, asserting that the people have rejected the opposition's claims against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)