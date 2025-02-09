Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Criticizes Global Military Alliances

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned military cooperation among the US, Japan, and South Korea, accusing them of threatening regional stability. He vowed to enhance North Korea's nuclear capabilities as a countermeasure. Kim also expressed support for Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has voiced strong criticism against military alliances between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, indicating that their cooperation is escalating tensions within the region. He promised to continue developing North Korea's nuclear arsenal as a counteraction.

During a commemorative visit to the defense ministry, Kim remarked that North Korea seeks to maintain regional stability but will implement consistent measures to sustain military equilibrium. State media KCNA reported these comments, articulating concerns over the deployment of US nuclear assets and collaborative military exercises with Japan and South Korea.

Notably, Kim lent support to Russia amidst its conflict with Ukraine, emphasizing the DPRK's unwavering backing for Russia's sovereignty and strategic interests. South Korean suspicions have arisen regarding North Korea potentially increasing its military support to Russia, following reports of troop deployment for the extended conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

