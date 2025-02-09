Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Denounces US Security Alliances

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized the US partnerships with South Korea and Japan as threats, vowing to enhance North Korea’s nuclear program. Kim's remarks mark a continued strain in diplomatic relations, especially as former US President Donald Trump expresses interest in renewing talks with North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:47 IST
Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Denounces US Security Alliances
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has criticized an enhanced security partnership between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, calling it a significant threat to his nation, according to state media reports on Sunday.

Though Kim has issued similar warnings before, the latest comments suggest he is unlikely to engage with former President Donald Trump in renewed diplomatic talks anytime soon. The remarks were made during a speech observing the 77th anniversary of the Korean People's Army, where he accused the trilateral alliance of attempting to disrupt military balance on the Korean Peninsula.

Amid prolonged diplomatic stagnation with the U.S. and South Korea, Kim's focus has been on expanding his country's nuclear capabilities, leading to tensions as the U.S. and allies conduct joint military exercises. Despite Trump's public statements about re-engaging with Kim, North Korea has not responded directly, though it continues to test weapons and support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025