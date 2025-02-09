Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Denounces US Security Alliances

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has criticized an enhanced security partnership between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, calling it a significant threat to his nation, according to state media reports on Sunday.

Though Kim has issued similar warnings before, the latest comments suggest he is unlikely to engage with former President Donald Trump in renewed diplomatic talks anytime soon. The remarks were made during a speech observing the 77th anniversary of the Korean People's Army, where he accused the trilateral alliance of attempting to disrupt military balance on the Korean Peninsula.

Amid prolonged diplomatic stagnation with the U.S. and South Korea, Kim's focus has been on expanding his country's nuclear capabilities, leading to tensions as the U.S. and allies conduct joint military exercises. Despite Trump's public statements about re-engaging with Kim, North Korea has not responded directly, though it continues to test weapons and support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)