Rising Stakes: Who Will Be BJP's Next Chief Minister in Delhi?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing heightened intrigue surrounding its choice for the next chief minister of Delhi after it triumphantly returned to power, securing 48 out of 70 Assembly seats. Parvesh Verma's significant victory over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has propelled him to the forefront as a possible candidate for the coveted position.

Noteworthy challengers include leaders like Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma, both recognized for their administrative acumen and electoral successes in Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar, respectively. Other heavyweights such as former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay join the race, boasting solid past achievements in Delhi's political scene.

While the decision rests with BJP's central leadership, there's also speculation about the potential selection of a woman candidate, with names like Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai being discussed. Alternatively, an outsider from the current legislative assembly might enter the fray, adding further speculation and interest to the political dynamics at play.

