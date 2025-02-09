BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Triumph of Development and Governance

In a remarkable electoral turnaround, Haryana ministers have attributed the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-people policies, highlighting a public rejection of the Aam Aadmi Party's governance model.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana hailed the election outcome as a validation of the BJP's commitment to public welfare, emphasizing that the people of Delhi have placed their faith in the party's good governance.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda noted that voters have decisively rejected AAP's alleged empty promises, while Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma accused Kejriwal of blocking central welfare benefits. In contrast, the BJP promises accelerated development with its newly formed government.

