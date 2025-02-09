BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Triumph of Development and Governance
Haryana ministers credit BJP's victory in Delhi assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-people policies, attributing the win to a rejection of AAP's governance and corruption. The BJP secured 48 of 70 seats, with ministers praising the public's choice for progress over deceitful politics.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable electoral turnaround, Haryana ministers have attributed the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-people policies, highlighting a public rejection of the Aam Aadmi Party's governance model.
Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana hailed the election outcome as a validation of the BJP's commitment to public welfare, emphasizing that the people of Delhi have placed their faith in the party's good governance.
Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda noted that voters have decisively rejected AAP's alleged empty promises, while Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma accused Kejriwal of blocking central welfare benefits. In contrast, the BJP promises accelerated development with its newly formed government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results
Delhi Awaits High-Stakes Election Results Amid Security Tightening
Naidu's Call for Double Engine Development in Delhi: A Critique of AAP Governance
BJP Soars in Delhi Election Trends, Calls Out AAP Governance Failures
AAP Alleges BJP's Poaching Attempts Ahead of Delhi Election Results