Priyanka Gandhi Vows to Tackle Human-Animal Conflicts in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commits to increasing government and CSR funding to address human-animal conflict in Wayanad. During her visit, she emphasized the importance of enhanced protection measures following recent animal attacks. Priyanka also criticized the current government for undermining democracy and the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:14 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, pledged on Sunday to push for increased funding from both central and state governments as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to address human-animal conflicts in Wayanad. Her commitment comes in response to the recent tiger attack that claimed a woman's life in Mananthavady.

During a meeting with booth-level leaders in Thiruvambadi and Eranad Assembly constituencies, Priyanka highlighted the need for more robust protection measures. She pointed to the challenges in securing funds from governmental bodies and vowed to continue raising the issue.

Priyanka criticized the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of attempting to weaken the country's Constitution and democracy. She urged Congress workers to fight for the essence of India while acknowledging their dedication in recent polls. Priyanka also celebrated local athletes and plans further engagements in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

