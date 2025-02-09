Left Menu

BJP's Return to Power: A New Era in Delhi Politics

After a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP seeks a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to introduce their 48 newly elected MLAs and discuss next steps. The party, returning to power after 26 years, now focuses on selecting a new chief minister amidst speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:23 IST
BJP's Return to Power: A New Era in Delhi Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has initiated steps to consolidate their win, seeking an official meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The party aims to introduce their newly elected MLAs and outline the formation of the new government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has formally requested an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the party's 48 MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs. This move comes as the BJP gears up to assume power in the capital after a 26-year hiatus, having defeated the AAP.

As the party anticipates forming a government post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from abroad, the search for Delhi's new chief minister is intensifying. Notably, Parvesh Verma's victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal has fueled discussions about potential candidates for the top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025