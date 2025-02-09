BJP's Return to Power: A New Era in Delhi Politics
After a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP seeks a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to introduce their 48 newly elected MLAs and discuss next steps. The party, returning to power after 26 years, now focuses on selecting a new chief minister amidst speculation.
Following a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has initiated steps to consolidate their win, seeking an official meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The party aims to introduce their newly elected MLAs and outline the formation of the new government.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has formally requested an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the party's 48 MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs. This move comes as the BJP gears up to assume power in the capital after a 26-year hiatus, having defeated the AAP.
As the party anticipates forming a government post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from abroad, the search for Delhi's new chief minister is intensifying. Notably, Parvesh Verma's victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal has fueled discussions about potential candidates for the top position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
