BJP's Return to Power: A New Era in Delhi Politics

Following a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has initiated steps to consolidate their win, seeking an official meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The party aims to introduce their newly elected MLAs and outline the formation of the new government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has formally requested an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the party's 48 MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs. This move comes as the BJP gears up to assume power in the capital after a 26-year hiatus, having defeated the AAP.

As the party anticipates forming a government post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from abroad, the search for Delhi's new chief minister is intensifying. Notably, Parvesh Verma's victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal has fueled discussions about potential candidates for the top position.

