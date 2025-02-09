Left Menu

BJP's Delhi Resurgence: Power After 26 Years

The BJP returned to power in Delhi, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a comeback after 26 years. Key figures, such as Parvesh Verma and Kailash Gahlot, met with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva is coordinating a meeting with the new officials.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has regained power in Delhi after more than two decades, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats in the recent elections.

Following this victory, a delegation of BJP winners, including prominent figures like Parvesh Verma and Kailash Gahlot, visited Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking their official transition.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has reached out to coordinate a meeting with the 48 newly-elected MLAs and the seven Lok Sabha MPs, as the party prepares to consolidate its claim to governance in the capital.

