Johnson Advocates for 'One Big Bill' to Secure Tax-Cut Agenda
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson reiterates his commitment to a 'one big bill' strategy to pass President Trump's tax-cut agenda, despite the Senate's smaller budget proposal. Although securing Republican consensus is challenging, Johnson is confident about offsetting costs and fulfilling campaign promises with this approach.
In a decisive move, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Sunday his unwavering commitment to a 'one big bill' strategy aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut agenda. This comes despite a modest $340 billion budget proposal introduced by Senate Republicans last Friday.
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Johnson emphasized the difficulty in achieving Republican consensus amid a slim majority in the House. However, he expressed optimism about identifying savings to offset the extension costs of 2017 tax cuts and other key priorities, including the exclusion of tip income from taxation.
'We have a coherent plan with the President and his team,' Johnson stated, underscoring that a comprehensive bill offers the best chance for success in meeting campaign commitments. This strategic move is seen as crucial for funding border and military priorities.
